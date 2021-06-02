4 students, bus driver taken to hospital after Lewis County school bus goes off roadway

Four students and a bus driver were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a school bus went off-road on Wednesday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol.

The bus was carrying 30 students and went off the roadway near Main Street and Katula Road in Lewis County, about half an hour west of Chehalis.

It's unknown what caused the bus to go off the road.

Families are being reunited with the students on board, and drivers can expect delays as crews investigate, WSP said.

This is a developing story.

