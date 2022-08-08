Officials investigate 5 separate fires in Kent

Fire crews responded to multiple separate fires in Kent early Monday morning.

The fires happened near Southeast 240th Street between 104th and 106th avenues Southeast, in the East Hill neighborhood.

Fire officials told FOX 13 News that the fires happened within 90 minutes.

Investigators said there were two dumpster fires, a car fire, a fire with a pile of tires and one in a wooded area.

It’s unknown how the fires started but they’re under investigation.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.



