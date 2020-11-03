4 men charged after attack at Sikh temple in Renton

Washington state prosecutors have charged four men with first-degree assault in connection with on attack on a fellow member of a Sikh temple in the Seattle suburb of Renton.

Prosecutors said 33-year-old Kuljit Singh, 62-year-old Harinderbir Singh Gill, 37-year-old Maninder Pal Singh Dahb and 50-year-old Harbhajan Singh committed the assault in October with a baseball bat, ceremonial sword, dagger, iron bracelets and their feet.

Renton police were still attempting to identify a fifth man they said participated in the attack, The Seattle Times reported Monday.

The victim was not publicly identified. Prosecutors said he suffered broken fingers, stab wounds to his head, a deep sword wound in his arm and multiple cuts and bruises.

The victim told police that the assailants yelled at him in Punjabi, “Today you die!” during the attack.

The charges do not include a possible motive for the assault.

Court records do not indicate if the group has retained attorneys. The four are scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 9.