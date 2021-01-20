4 lanes on I-5 N in downtown Seattle closed after two vehicles rolled over, expect lengthy delays

article

Four lanes of traffic are closed on I-5 N in downtown Seattle, just south of I-90, due to a crash.

According to Washington State Patrol, two cars rolled over on both sides of the freeway.

According to WSP Trooper Rick Johnson, the incident is being investigated as a vehicular assault and the driver that caused the rollover is in custody for DUI.

The Seattle Fire Department said they were treating at least four patients.

As a result of the crash, traffic was funneled into one center lane.

Drivers can expect "lengthy" backups as troopers continue to investigate and clear the scene. WSP said backups are about three miles long, as of 11:40 a.m.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.