4 killed, 4 wounded in Englewood mass shooting

Four people were killed and four others were wounded Tuesday morning in a mass shooting in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened at 5:42 a.m. after an argument inside a residence in the 6200 block of South Morgan Street, police said.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not yet been released.

Four others were taken to local hospitals:

A 25-year-old man was shot in the back of the head and taken to Christ Hospital in unknown condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the back and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital. He was later taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

A male, unknown age, was shot in the back of the head and taken to Christ Hospital in unknown condition.

A female, unknown age, was shot and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Morgan Street is blocked off between 61st and 63rd streets as police investigate.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Three people were killed and 18 others were wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago.

This story is developing.