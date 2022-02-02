4 in-flight airplanes hit with laser near Sea-Tac

The Federal Aviation Administration said that four flights reported being hit by a green laser near the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Jan. 28.

The four flights reported the incident around 6:30 p.m. All were within at most, a five-mile radius of the airport.

All planes landed without incident and no injuries were reported.

It's a federal crime to point a laser at an aircraft. The FAA says intentionally aiming lasers at aircrafts poses a safety threat to pilots. Many high-powered lasers can incapacitate pilots flying aircraft that may be carrying hundreds of passengers, the FAA explains on their website.

There were 6,852 laser incidents reported to the FAA in 2020, up from 6,136 in 2019. This is the highest reported number of incidents since 2016.

The FAA will investigate these incidents.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram