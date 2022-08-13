4 hospitalized after overnight shooting in Renton, suspects still on the run

At least four people were shot at a park in Renton early Saturday, according to police. They said two were critically hurt.

Right now, investigators are still searching for suspects.

Neighbors at Ron Regis Park shared their growing concerns about crime in the area.

They said it is frustrating shots were fired at a place where there are oftentimes gatherings with adults and children.

People said this is no place for violence.

"It's kind of scary, and it makes me feel unsafe and not come here, you know?" neighbor Prakash Patel said.

Patel came to the park on Saturday morning for a game of cricket with friends, but he was already feeling a bit hesitant before he even arrived after hearing of a shooting overnight.

To top it all off, a car in the parking lot appears to have its rear window shot out.

"It's pretty much every other weekend or every week that there's [a] shooting, or people getting killed or injured, you know? It's pretty unsafe everywhere. I don't know. Maybe it's inflation, economy, people don't have money, or it could be just a teenager thing, you know?" said Patel.

Renton Police said they were dispatched to the park and found at least four people shot.

Two of them had critical injuries and were rushed to Harborview Medical Center, according to RPD. A hospital spokesperson confirmed the two remain in critical condition in the ICU.

Investigators said another two were taken to other hospitals with serious injuries.

Witnesses told police there was a large party happening before bullets started flying.

Broken glass, trash and other items littered the park right under signs warning that the area may be under surveillance.

Alex Bivaoco has been to this park many times and showed up on Saturday morning for a bike ride.

He can't believe what happened just hours earlier.

"It's concerning, you know? Definitely, you know, I feel unsafe," he said.

For now, he and others are on-guard at a place meant to be safe for everyone.

They refuse to let violence stop them from enjoying it.

"More police and probably community has to get together, you know, help each other out to drive this bad element out of the way," Bivaoco said.

There are still remnants of some kind of party at the park with an old tequila bottle and a cooler left behind.

Renton police have no suspect information at this time and ask anyone with information to call 425-430-7500.