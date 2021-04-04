4 fires intentionally set in Renton overnight

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) will be investigating four fires they say were intentionally set in Renton late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

According to Renton Fire, the first fire started with multiple Greyhound buses late Saturday night. The second fire was set at a Taco truck parked at a Shell gas station.

The third fire involved a semi-truck and the fourth was set early Sunday morning at a storage unit at King Conservation District Wetland Plant Cooperative.

All of the fires were set along SW Grady Way.

Investigators say the fires are likely connected.

Advertisement

No suspects have been identified and investigators will continue to investigate.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News and Q13FOX.com will have updates as they become available.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram