4 arrested in North Seattle bank robbery

Four people have been arrested following a bank robbery and a police chase that started in North Seattle.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers say a bank was robbed in the 10700 block of 5th Ave. NE around 6 p.m.

A police chase ensued shortly after.

Three suspects were initially arrested and one was on the loose, according to Seattle Police.

The King County Sheriff's Air Support helicopter helped police arrest the last suspect.

Seattle Police did not specify which bank was robbed or if there were any injuries. It's also unclear how far the chase went before an arrest was made, though a public information officer told FOX 13 that the last suspect was arrested "outside of the city."

FOX 13 has reached out to Seattle Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story.