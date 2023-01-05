4 arrested driving stolen car, guns seized following pursuit from Seattle to Tukwila

Four young men were arrested in a stolen vehicle, and their guns were seized, after police pursued them from Seattle’s Central District to Tukwila.

Officers patrolling near the Judkins Park neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. when they saw the four suspects driving in a stolen Hyundai sedan. Authorities say they tried to stop the car, but the driver sped off.

Seattle Police say they were able to follow the vehicle from there all the way to a gas station at S 144th St and Tukwila International Blvd in Tukwila, roughly 10 miles south.

According to police, the four suspects—men between ages 19–22— got out of the car and walked to a convenience store.

Officers went to talk to them, and they tried to run away.

All four were subdued and arrested, and each one was carrying a loaded handgun. One of them was reported stolen.

The men were booked into King County Jail for charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, eluding, obstruction, resisting arrest and unlawful carry of a firearm.