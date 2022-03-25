3rd and Pine Street bus stop to temporarily close over crime concerns

King County Metro announced this week that it will be temporarily closing its northbound bus stop on Third Avenue and Pine Street in Downtown Seattle over safety concerns.

This will start April 2 and bus service will shift a block south, near Third Avenue and Pike Street.

Officials said the closure is in partnership with the City of Seattle’s public safety efforts.

In response to the recent crimes in downtown, Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle Police Department have been placing more patrols on Third Avenue and Pine/Pike streets

In 2022, there have been several shootings in the area of Third Avenue and Pine/Pike Street. Two of the shootings have been fatal.

A mobile SPD precinct has been stationed at Third Avenue/Pine Street, as well as six dedicated officers, at minimum, to that location with additional patrol support from SPD and King County Sheriff's Office.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram