30-year-old DV suspect dies in police shooting

Neighbors in the South Sound are reeling after a man died during a Sunday evening shooting by police. Officials say he suspected of a domestic violence incident that occurred in Carbonado earlier that day.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team said it was a 30-year-old white man who died during the shooting and a Buckley Police Officer had probable cause to arrest him. The officer was being assisted by multiple jurisdictions during the attempted contact but details describing the moments leading up to the use of lethal force have yet to be made public.

“At some point the officers encountered the suspect in the roadway near the residence and shots were fired,” said a PCFIT press release. “The officers called for medical aid and immediately provided life saving measures.”

“I’m shocked,” said neighbor Viviana. ”I didn’t hear nothing.”

Neighbor John Venzone says his family heard a loud noise that night, but they did not immediately realize the seriousness of the situation.

“Through the curtains we could see lights flashing,” he said. “There were two firefighters working on this guy.”

The man died at the scene.

Neighbors say the shooting shattered their quiet slice of suburbia – and worry pandemic stressors may be at play.

“With everything else going on and the shooting in the neighborhood, you don’t expect it,” said Venzone. “It’s a quiet community.”

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

A spokesperson for the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office would not comment specifically about Sundays case, but said the number of domestic violence case referrals and filings are up nearly ten percent from last year.