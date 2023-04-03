3-year-old boy grazed by bullet inside Federal Way apartment

A 3-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet Sunday night after a shooting at a Federal Way apartment.

Before 10 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near Southwest 309th Street and 16th Place Southwest.

As officers were responding, they were told a 3-year-old child had been crazed as a result of the shooting.

The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the shooting was from a unit above the victim's apartment.

Three people were detained and two of them have since been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.