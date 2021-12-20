3-year-old boy dies after being shot at Puyallup home, deputies say

A 3-year-old boy died at the hospital hours after being shot Monday at a home in Puyallup.

Pierce County sheriff's deputies are working to learn more about what happened.

Investigators told FOX 13 News that the shooting happened around 4 p.m. at a home in Puyallup. The child was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

