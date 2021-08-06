3 teens killed, 4 hurt in vehicle rollover near Yakima

article

Three teenagers were killed and four others were hurt when the pickup they were riding in Thursday rolled over in central Washington, authorities said.

Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and Yakama Nation Tribal Police responded to a postal carrier’s report of an overturned pickup just northwest of Harrah, The Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

The truck’s occupants, who were between ages 16 and 18, were working at a local farm and were on their lunch break, according to the county sheriff’s office. The truck crested a hill on Shields Road and the driver lost control of the pickup, which left the road and rolled onto its top, authorities said.

Three people riding in the bed of the truck were ejected, along with one person riding in the cab of the pickup who did not use a seat belt, according to the sheriff’s office. Two of the people who were in the bed of the truck died, as did the person ejected from the cab, the sheriff’s office said.

A third person riding in the truck bed was flown to a Yakima hospital in serious condition, while the driver and two other people in the cab were taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

The Washington State Patrol is assisting in the investigation and deputies believe excessive speed was a factor.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram