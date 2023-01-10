3 teens in custody after carjacking in Bellevue

Four suspects, three 14-year-olds and a 12-year-old, were taken into custody Tuesday morning after a carjacking in Bellevue.

Before 10:30 a.m., officers had one person in custody and ere tracking two others suspected of a carjacking.

Police said the aspects fled through the city and abandoned the car near the Coal Creek Trail Head off Lakemont Boulevard Southeast.

After a search, all three suspects were taken into custody.

Investigators said a second car was stolen and a fourth suspect, a 12-year-old, was taken into custody.

Police are investigating if the two incidents are related.