3 teens arrested for allegedly firing shots at Discovery Park, guns seized

Three 17-year-old boys were arrested Friday, suspected of firing off shots at Discovery Park.

Seattle Police say officers were called to the park Friday afternoon to reports of kids shooting guns. They arrived and found three teenagers, then arrested them.

Officers got a search warrant for their car and found three handguns inside.

The boys were booked into the King County Children & Family Justice Center.