3 suspects arrested in quadruple murders of Careaga family in 2017

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Monday they have arrested three suspects in connection with the murders of a family of four killed in 2017.

Investigators said 43-year-old Johnny Careaga, 37-year-old Christale Careaga and their sons, Hunter Schaap and Johnathon Higgins, both 16 years old, were killed on January 27, 2017.

Deputies responded to their home in the 13400 block of Tenino Drive West in Seabeck after a 911 call for help that Hunter made at about 11:30 p.m. They discovered the home on fire and the bodies of Hunter, Johnathon and Christale inside.

Johnny was found two days later inside his burned out 2005 Ford F-150 pickup on tree farm off Dewatto Holly Road in North Mason county more than 15 miles from the Careaga’s home near Lake Tahuyeh.

Kitsap County Sheriff's Lt. Jon Van Gesen told FOX 13 News in 2020 that the Bandidos Motorcycle Club was involved in the murders.

"We know that members and associates of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club were involved in the murders," said Lt. Van Gesen.

Danie Kelly Jr. was named as a person of interest in the case, and he is an associate of the club.

The three suspects, a 43-year-old male from Bremerton, a 50-year-old male from Gig Harbor and a 49-year-old male from Bremerton were booked into the Kitsap County Jail on felony arrest warrants issued by Kitsap County Superior Court.

Investigators said the warrants listed sixteen different felony charges for each person. The charges range from Aggravated Murder in the First Degree, Murder in the First Degree, Arson First Degree, and Burglary First Degree.

Bail was set at $20 million for each suspect.

Back in 2020, a $20,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated.