3 seriously injured in Federal Way I-5 crash

Three people were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle following a two-car crash on Interstate-5 southbound, near Federal Way.

Washington State Patrol said one of the vehicles caught fire.

The causing driver is also being flown to Harborview, and WSP said impairment was suspected.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. Monday on I-5 southbound, by 375th Street.

Drivers should expect delays and seek alternative routes if possible.

This is a developing story.

