Suspect in deadly Auburn shooting kills 2 in head-on crash while fleeing the scene

Three people died early Saturday morning as a result of a shooting that led to a head-on crash, according to Auburn Police.

According to police, a person was shot at Les Gove Park just after midnight. They later died from their injuries at the hospital.

The suspect then left the scene in a Porshe Cayenne on 15th Street Northwest and crashed head-on into a Honda Accord minutes later.

Both the driver and passenger in the Honda were killed.

The suspect had a woman in the car with. Both were sent to the hospital. The female is expected to survive but the condition of the suspect is unknown.

It's unknown if the suspect knew the shooting victim or if there was any impairment.

This is a developing story.

Auburn police expect to provide an update on Monday morning.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram