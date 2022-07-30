3 people injured in Auburn drive-by shooting

Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Auburn on Friday night-- two of them were critically injured, police tell FOX 13.

Police were called to reports of a drive-by shooting at Isaac Evans Park around 9:30 p.m. Two of those victims were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have not yet released any suspect information or suspect vehicle information.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if it was random.

Witnesses told police that the evening was peaceful and there was no immediate indication as to what could have led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.