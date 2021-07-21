3 people hurt in multi-car crash on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass

Three people were hurt in a multi-car crash Wednesday afternoon near Snoqualmie Pass.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash happened before 1:00 p.m. at milepost 68 near Easton.

All westbound lanes were blocked for a short time but reopened around 2:00 p.m. Troopers said to expect delays for a short time while the backed up traffic clears.

It was unclear what led to the crash.

Check our live traffic map here.

