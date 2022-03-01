Expand / Collapse search
Suspects sought: 3 men rob Renton family at gunpoint in front of their children

Published 
Renton
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Photo courtesy Renton Police Department Facebook page

RENTON, Wash. - Renton police are looking for suspects who entered a family's garage when they were getting out of the car and robbed them at gunpoint.

According to police, the family had arrived home around 1:25 a.m. on Feb. 27 when three men entered the garage, guns drawn, and forced the entire family into their home. Children were present and were also forced into the home at gunpoint.

Police said the suspects put the family in the living room and told them to keep their heads down. They then demanded to know where their money was. 

They stole several items of value and ran away from the home about 20 minutes later, police said. 

It’s unknown if the suspects fled to a vehicle nearby, although it’s likely they had one stationed not too far from the home, according to police. 

The incident took place in the 11100 block of SE 184th Place.

Renton detectives are asking that neighbors in proximity to the robbery check their exterior camera footage between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 27 for any vehicles or subjects who may have been nearby.

If you have information that could assist with this investigation, contact Det. Montemayor (pmontemayor@rentonwa.gov). Reference: #22-2110.
 

