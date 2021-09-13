3 men injured in North Seattle shooting

Detectives are investigating a triple shooting Sunday night along Aurora Ave. in Seattle.

Witnesses called 911 and reported a shooting in a parking lot near Aurora Ave. N. and N. 117th St around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found three men all with gunshot wounds to the leg.

Officers searched the area and found multiple shell casings.

The victims couldn't describe the suspects but said they left in a black car.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 206-233-5000.

