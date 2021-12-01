3 men hurt in 2 more south King County shootings overnight amid rise in violence

Police are investigating two shootings Tuesday night that sent three men to the hospital amid a rise in violence in south King County.

Officers were called to an ARCO gas station on SW 312th Street for reports of a shooting around 10:16 p.m. Two men in their 20s were hospitalized with serious injuries. They remain in the hospital as of Wednesday afternoon.

An initial investigation indicated that there was a confrontation between two groups before shots rang out.

The shooters have been arrested.

Earlier Tuesday night, there was a shooting three miles away on Pacific Highway. The victim was shot in the leg and had non-life-threatening injuries.

On Nov. 29, Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell called on the mayors of other South Sound cities to meet and discuss "a coordinated effort to combat and reduce these violent and egregious acts from occurring in our communities."

Ferrell said in addition to regional efforts, a Retail Safety Summit will be held to address property crimes like shoplifting, car theft and burglary.

He said the City of Federal Way will strongly advocate for changes to state drug laws and public safety policy this upcoming legislative session.

