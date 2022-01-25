3 Mason County schools closed Tuesday due to threats

Deputies are investigating threats of violence that led North Mason School District officials to close three schools on Tuesday.

The district said Hawkins Middle School, James A. Taylor and North Mason High School are closed.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office recommended the district close the upper campus until the investigations are over.

There are also no before or after school activities.

Belfair and Sand HIll will be open under normal conditions.

