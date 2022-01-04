10-year-old, 2 adults killed in apparent murder-suicide in Auburn

Police are investigating after three people were found shot to death in an Auburn home on Tuesday night.

According to Auburn police public information officer Kolby Crossley, a 41-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman and a 10-year-old child were found dead inside a home in the 2100 block of 66th Street SE before 7 p.m.

Crossley said another 12-year-old child was able to get out of the home without injuries and call 911.

On Wednesday morning, Auburn police identified the three people who died as a 41-year-old man, 41-year-old woman and a 10-year-old child.

Police are not looking for a suspect and say there is no danger to the public. They have not specified the relationship between the victims.

It's unknown what lead up to the shooting. Police said it appeared the shooting was a murder-suicide, but they are still investigating.

Neighbors say they are shocked over the shooting, and that they live in a relatively quiet neighborhood. Neighbors that spoke with FOX 13 News said they don't recall ever having police called to the home before.

They told FOX 13 News that those who lived in the home where the shooting took place were a family.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.

