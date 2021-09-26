3 killed, 3 injured in Des Moines bar shooting

article

Six people were shot, three fatally, in a fight that spiraled out of control at a Des Moines bar.

Police received several calls of a shooting at La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge early Sunday morning, located near Pacific Hwy S. and Ken Des Moines Road. When officers arrived, they found several people with gunshot wounds, and they rendered aid as quickly as possible.

Authorities have confirmed six people were shot, three of whom died.

An initial investigation suggests a fight broke out between two people in the bar. Others got involved and the fight spilled out into the parking lot. Police say ‘involved parties’ got into two vehicles and started driving away, shooting into the crowd of people.

Detectives are still interviewing victims and witnesses.

Anyone with information on the shooting or suspects is urged to call the Des Moines Police Department at (206) 878-3301.

