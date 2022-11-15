SUV crashes into tree in Woodinville; 3 people injured

Multiple people have life-threatening injuries after a crash in Woodinville early Tuesday morning.

Before 2 a.m., crews with Eastide Fire and Rescue and King County deputies responded to a report of a car that crashed into a tree near the 14200 block of Northeast Woodinville Duvall Road.

Police had closed the road for the response in the investigation.

Officials said three people were involved in the crash and they had "life-threatening" injuries.

The King County Sheriff's Office said the driver was booked into the King County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.