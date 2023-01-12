3 injured in seemingly random shooting spree from Renton to Sea-Tac, suspect in custody

At least two people have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a seemingly-random shooting spree from Renton to SeaTac on Thursday afternoon.

According to Cyndie Morris, the Renton Police public information officer, around 1:30 p.m., a suspect fired multiple times into a car near 64 Rainier Ave. S., a strip mall. The male victim was sent to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Morris.

Then, eight minutes later, an employee at a nearby Kia dealership at 200 SW Grady Way was shot, believed to have been by the same suspect. That victim has serious injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital.

Morris said the suspect drove off southbound, where the shot another person in SeaTac. The shooting happened at S. 160th St and 34th Ave. S, by the Super 8 motel just a two-minute drive from the Sea-Tac Airport. The victim is said to have life-threatening injuries.

King County Sheriff's deputies were able to locate the suspect and his vehicle driving in Des Moines. Deputies pulled the suspect over and took him into custody without incident.

Police called this shooting "unusual" and so far have found no evidence that connects the victims to each other. It's unclear if they knew the suspect, but initial information indicates it is seemingly random.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.