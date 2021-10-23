3 injured in Renton banquet hall shooting Friday

Three people were injured, and one is fighting for their life in a hospital, after a shooting in a Renton banquet hall.

The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at the Metropolitan Banquet Hall near 164th Avenue and 128th Street. Authorities say three people were shot—two were able to drive themselves to Valley Medical for treatment, while the third person was taken to Harborview with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies believe there is only one suspect, but have no information on their description.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is urged to call the King County Sheriff's Office at (206) 296-3311.

