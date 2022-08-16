Expand / Collapse search
Drivers allegedly racing before Tacoma I-5 crash that left 3 injured

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tacoma
3 hospitalized after I-5 crash in Tacoma

Three people were injured early Tuesday morning after a multi-car crash on I-5 in Tacoma, troopers said.

TACOMA, Wash. - Three people were injured early Tuesday morning after a multi-car crash on I-5 in Tacoma, troopers said. 

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-5 near South 56th Street before 1 a.m.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer told FOX 13 that three cars were racing before crashing. A motorcyclist clipped debris from the collision and crashed. 

The 57-year-old motorcyclist, a 32-year-old passenger on the motorcycle and a 35-year-old driver were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

The crash scene was about ¼ of a mile long in the southbound lanes, Reyer said. 

Southbound lanes reopened before 8 a.m.

The investigation remains ongoing. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 
 