Drivers allegedly racing before Tacoma I-5 crash that left 3 injured

Three people were injured early Tuesday morning after a multi-car crash on I-5 in Tacoma, troopers said.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-5 near South 56th Street before 1 a.m.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer told FOX 13 that three cars were racing before crashing. A motorcyclist clipped debris from the collision and crashed.

The 57-year-old motorcyclist, a 32-year-old passenger on the motorcycle and a 35-year-old driver were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash scene was about ¼ of a mile long in the southbound lanes, Reyer said.

Southbound lanes reopened before 8 a.m.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

