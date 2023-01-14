3 injured after shooting breaks out in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood, investigation underway

article

Police are investigating after three men were shot in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood early Saturday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), police responded to the 900 block of E. Pike St. just after midnight for reports of a shooting with multiple injuries.

When police arrived, three people in their late 20’s were found with gunshot wounds to their lower bodies. None of their injuries were life-threatening.

Police provided first aid until the Seattle Fire Department arrived, and brought the victims to Harborview Medical Center.

Investigators on scene found multiple shell casings, and bullet holes in nearby businesses and cars.

No suspects were found, but a witness told police they saw the alleged suspects drive off in a tan or beige sport utility vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

RELATED: Police respond to dog attacks, shots fired, gunshot injury, burglary in First Hill apartment

This is a developing story as the investigation continues.