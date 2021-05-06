3 injured, 1 in custody after shooting at Idaho middle school

Multiple injuries were reported and a person was taken into custody after a shooting Thursday at a middle school in Idaho, according to local news outlets.



The situation was reported at Rigby Middle School in a small city located just outside of Idaho Falls. The local Jefferson School District 251 confirmed the shooting and that the suspect had been apprehended, KIFI-TV reported.



Three people were taken to area hospitals from the school, both KIFI and KMTV reported.



"Today we had the worst nightmare a school district could encounter. We had a school shooting here at Rigby Middle School," Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin told the local news station. "What we know so far is the shooter has been apprehended. There is no further threat to the students."



Students at the school were evacuated to the high school, reports said.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.