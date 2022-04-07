3 finalists named for new sheriff in King County

King County Executive Dow Constantine has announced three candidates to be the county’s next top law enforcement officer, including the county’s interim sheriff.

The finalists are King County interim Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall; Charles Kimble, chief of police in Killeen, Texas; and Reginald Moorman, a major in the Atlanta Police Department, The Seattle Times reported.

The county’s nationwide search, launched last fall, yielded 12 applicants, Constantine’s office said. Of those 12, seven completed a round of interviews.

Constantine said in a prepared statement that the finalists are highly-qualified.

"I am eager to hear from the public and our KCSO employees as they meet the candidates and hear their vision for delivering high quality, professional, and equitable public safety," he said.

Cole-Tindall had said she would not be a candidate for the permanent position and the reversal wasn’t addressed Thursday.

The finalists will go through further interviews and public forums will be held later this month.

Constantine hopes to make a choice in May, which must be approved by the Metropolitan King County Council.

The county started the search last fall after Constantine, who had clashed with then-Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht, made clear that she would not extend her term.

County voters in 2020 voted to make sheriff an appointed, rather than elected, position for the first time in more than a quarter-century.

You can learn more about each candidate here. Public forums with the candidates will be held on April 18 and April 22. More information is available here.

