3 DNR firefighters injured in 24 hours while battling Washington wildfires

Three firefighters with the Department of Natural Resources have been injured in the last 24 hours alone from battling wildfires in Washington.

Hilary Franz, the Commissioner of Public Lands, confirmed to Q13 News that one of those firefighters is "severely" injured. The extent of the other firefighters' injuries are unknown.

It's unknown which fire those firefighters were responding to. DNR is expected to release more information on their injuries today.

"Please, do not start these fires. Not only because of you and your family and friends, but because of our firefighters… I am urging everybody to please do their part to keep you and your family and your neighbors and your community safe, and do your part for the firefighters who are putting their lives on the line for us," Franz said.

RELATED: Burn bans instated throughout Washington as record-breaking temps approach

Franz said already the number of wildfires across the state is up from this time last year, and that more catastrophic wildfires are likely.

Although we've seen record heat waves in the last week, Franz said the state has been well into fire season long before the heat wave even hit.

To date, there have been 550 wildfires, Franz said. Over the last weekend, there have been 40 of those fires.

Franz said 80% of these fires are caused by humans

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram