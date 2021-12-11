3 dead in Renton home, medical examiner investigating

article

Three people were found dead in an apartment in Renton, and authorities are working to determine what happened.

Renton Police says three were found dead in a house near Third Street and Factory Ave N. The cause of unknown.

The medical examiner is heading to the scene to evaluate.

Authorities tell FOX 13 the landlord went to check on the apartment as rent was overdue. When no one answered, the landlord opened the door and saw bodies inside, so they stepped out and called police. Officers say they identified the bodies of two teenagers and a relative in their 30s.

At this time, investigators says there appears to be no signs of struggle or foul play.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article contained a typo that confused the meaning of a sentence; authorities say there appears to be no sign of struggle at this point in the investigation.

