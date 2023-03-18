Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

3 dead after fiery single-car crash in Puyallup, investigation underway

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Police investigate deadly car crash in Puyallup, 3 dead

Three people are dead after a single-car crash in Puyallup on Saturday. Police are investigating.

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly car crash in Puyallup that killed three people early Saturday morning. 

According to the Puyallup Police Department (PPD), crews have shut down 19th Ave. SE just off S Meridian and 4th St. SE to investigate the crash.

Photo: FOX 13's Nikki Torres

Authorities say just before 5:00 a.m., offers arrived to the area to find a vehicle on fire, flipped on its side in the front yard of a residence. Police were able to extinguish the flames, and tried getting the three people out of the car. 

Unfortunately, all three of them were confirmed dead. 

Investigators say the car was driving northbound on 3rd St. SE, when it crashed through multiple trees and launched of the dead end – coming to a rest in the residential yard. 

Crews have not identified the victims, nor have they released their ages or genders. 

Details about what lead up to this crash are limited at this time. 

The PPD says it could take up to a month for investigators to release a toxicology report to see if the driver was under the influence.

Featured

Washington State Patrol braces for high DUI arrests numbers St. Patrick's Day weekend
article

Washington State Patrol braces for high DUI arrests numbers St. Patrick's Day weekend

A bill to lower the legal blood alcohol level in Washington died in the 2023 legislative session, but that doesn’t mean people should rely on luck to get home if they’re planning to drink and drive on St. Patrick’s Day. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 