3 dead after fiery single-car crash in Puyallup, investigation underway

Police are investigating a deadly car crash in Puyallup that killed three people early Saturday morning.

According to the Puyallup Police Department (PPD), crews have shut down 19th Ave. SE just off S Meridian and 4th St. SE to investigate the crash.

Photo: FOX 13's Nikki Torres

Authorities say just before 5:00 a.m., offers arrived to the area to find a vehicle on fire, flipped on its side in the front yard of a residence. Police were able to extinguish the flames, and tried getting the three people out of the car.

Unfortunately, all three of them were confirmed dead.

Investigators say the car was driving northbound on 3rd St. SE, when it crashed through multiple trees and launched of the dead end – coming to a rest in the residential yard.

Crews have not identified the victims, nor have they released their ages or genders.

Details about what lead up to this crash are limited at this time.

The PPD says it could take up to a month for investigators to release a toxicology report to see if the driver was under the influence.

Featured article

This is a developing story, check back for updates.