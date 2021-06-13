3 credited with saving woman from burning car in Spokane

Firefighters in Spokane are crediting three passersby with rescuing a woman from a burning car after a rollover crash.

The Spokane Fire Department said the crash happened Thursday night and that the driver was trapped in the car.

KREM-TV reported that the drivers in other cars stopped to help and pulled the woman from the car as its engine burned. They worked frantically after seeing a car seat in the back, but there was no child inside.

In a press release, the fire department said that if the passersby hadn’t stopped to help, the woman likely would have died.

