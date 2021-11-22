3 arrested in connection to stolen cars in Puyallup

article

Puyallup Police arrested three suspected car thieves, two of whom fled from police and caused a car crash.

Officers arrived at the South Hill Mall after a caller said he found his stolen Ford F150 in the parking lot, with someone behind the wheel. The caller stayed on the line and let dispatch know where the truck was moving.

The caller also told police a Subaru sedan and Jaguar sedan were in the parking lot, also with people inside, and appeared to be associated with his stolen truck.

Officers found and arrested the suspect in the F150, and the other two suspects got into the Jaguar and sped off. Officers did not pursue the Jaguar, which crashed in the intersection at 37th Avenue and South Meridian, causing minor injuries and major traffic delays.

Both suspects got out and ran, but were eventually caught and arrested by Puyallup police and Pierce County deputies.

An investigation revealed that all three cars had been reported stolen.

