3 arrested as Tacoma looks to crack down on illegal street racing

Tacoma Police announced the arrest of three men as a part of the city's effort to crack down on illegal street racing.

According to police, the three suspects were involved in "street racing takeover events" in Pierce and King Counties over the last two weeks.

One of the suspects arrested, a 20-year-old man, is believed to be responsible for organizing and promoting numerous street racing events, intersection takeovers and warehouse parking lot takeovers over the last month, according to Tacoma police.

He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on four counts of reckless driving and four counts of reckless endangerment.

A 22-year-old suspect, who police say engaged in multiple drifting and intersection takeover events over the past month, was arrested in Tacoma.

"The suspect had eluded multiple officers from Tacoma and Lakewood PD over the last few weeks as they attempted to take action and enforce reckless driving and related street racing laws. When he was arrested, the suspect was sitting on a handgun with a fully loaded extended magazine," police said.

He was also booked on four counts of reckless driving and four counts of reckless endangerment. He was also booked for two counts of felony elude and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police arrested a third man, a 22-year-old, who is believed to have participated in several drifting events and intersection takeovers. He was also booked on four counts of reckless driving and reckless endangerment.



All three investigations are ongoing.

In April, the Tacoma City Council voted to crack down on street racing by going after people watching the illegal events.

The council unanimously passed a new law that makes spectators a target for arrest. People found guilty can face a month in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both.

treet racing has been an issue for the city since 2021.

There was an 8.5% increase in 911 calls for street racing in 2021 in comparison to 2020, according to police numbers.

In the first two months of 2022, the numbers show there were 180 calls for street racing. Looking at the same time period of 2020 there were 84 calls. That is a 114% percent increase.