3 arrested after woman robbed, assaulted and kidnapped in Bothell, police say

Three men have been arrested after police say a woman was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and robbed last week in Bothell.

The third suspect, a 36-year-old man from Snohomish, was arrested July 15, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said. Two other suspects, a 35-year-old and a 27-year-old, both from Bothell, were arrested on July 8.

Their arrests came after authorities said a 31-year-old woman was attacked, robbed, raped and then kidnapped as she was walking the morning of July 8 in the 100 block of 194th Street in Bothell.

Authorities said two men approached the woman, threw her to the ground and pistol-whipped her. They allegedly took her possessions and then sexually assaulted her.

She was then zip-tied, duct-taped, blindfolded and forced into a car, the sheriff’s office said. She was held at gunpoint and driven several blocks away to an apartment complex where she was pushed out of the car and left.

Someone saw the woman walking and called 911. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the 35-year-old suspect has been charged with first-degree robbery and the 27-year-old suspect has been charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery. The 36-year-old suspect has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

Authorities said multiple guns and drugs were found at an apartment when the 36-year-old was arrested Thursday. One of the guns is believed to have been used in the attack.

Advertisement

Authorities also said one of the suspects will likely also be charged with arson but did not provide any other details.