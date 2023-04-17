3 arrested, 62 pounds of meth seized in South Seattle drug bust

Three men were arrested, and more than 60 pounds of methamphetamine were seized, in a drug bust in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood Thursday.

Seattle Police detectives, Drug Enforcement and Homeland Security agents were investigating a large supply of narcotics in the Seattle and south King County area.

SPD detectives conducted an operation on Thursday, April 13, where they stopped a suspect vehicle and took three people into custody. Officers impounded their vehicle and seized two suitcases from the suspects.

The suitcases were full of meth, and when officers weighed them, they clocked in at 62 pounds.

Three suspects—ages 23, 29 and 31—were booked into King County Jail for investigation of drug charges.