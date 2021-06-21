3.4 magnitude earthquake detected near Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A 3.4 magnitude earthquake has been detected about 24 miles north of Olympia, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.
The quake was detected just after 6 p.m. on Monday, just west of Highway 101 in Skykomish.
Did you feel it? The United States Geological Survey (USGS) wants to hear from you.
