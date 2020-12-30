3.2-magnitude earthquake recorded near Maple Valley

Another small earthquake was reported in Western Washington Wednesday morning, this one a 3.2-magnitude near Maple Valley.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. about six miles from Maple Valley. Q13's Ian Furness said he felt it at his Maple Valley home, "like a big wind gust, without the wind!"

The Maple Valley earthquake is one of several small quakes reported in the Pacific Northwest over the past couple of weeks.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) reported a 3.1 magnitude earthquake in Carnation on Tuesday. Just 18 hours earlier, a reported 2.2 magnitude earthquake also shook in the same area. A 2.9 magnitude earthquake was felt near Monroe on Monday.

RELATED: Cluster of earthquakes in Puget Sound considered 'normal', earthquake researchers say

In Oregon, a 5.7 magnitude quake shook 127 miles west of Bandon off the coast, also on Monday. Then on December 15th-19th, a small cluster of earthquakes were reported in Bremerton. No damages or injuries have been reported.

Advertisement

Harold Tobin, Director of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network at the University of Washington, said clusters like these are normal. He said it's been a "pretty quiet" six months in terms of earthquake activity.