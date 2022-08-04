3.2-magnitude earthquake hits near Enumclaw

Did you feel it? A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Enumclaw on Thursday morning.

According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, the quake hit at about 6:22 a.m. and 3.7 miles north-northeast of Enumclaw.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

Officials with the PNSN are asking people who live nearby, if they felt or didn't feel, the quake to fill out its "Did You Feel It?" report here.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.



