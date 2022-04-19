2nd teen wanted in deadly Tacoma pot shop robbery arrested

The second teen wanted in connection to a deadly pot shop robbery in Tacoma has been arrested.

On March 19, two teens robbed the World of Weed on the corner of E. 32nd Street and Portland Ave. at gunpoint, shooting and killing 29-year-old employee Jordan Brown.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Felony warrants were issued for the two teen suspects: 16-year-old Montrell Hatfield and 15-year-old Marshon Jones.

Jones was arrested in Kent on April 11 and booked to the Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center for first-degree murder. During his first court appearance, prosecutors noted that they wanted him tried as an adult.

On April 19, Seattle police located and arrested 16-year-old Hatfield in Kent.

Hatfield is being transported to Tacoma where he will also be booked for first-degree murder.

Both Jones and Hatfield are connected to several other violent robberies throughout Western Washington in the last few months.

According to King County court documents, police say Jones and Hatfield, with a third unarmed suspect, robbed a pawnshop in Federal Way on Feb. 22.

The documents allege Hatfield and Jones pointed guns at customers and employees, fired a bullet, and pistol-whipped an employee saying, "I know you have more (money)."

According to the court documents, the suspects got away with about $30,000. However, police caught Hatfield and Jones hiding in a nearby apartment complex, the documents said.

The teen suspects appeared in court on Feb. 24, where the King County Prosecutor asked for Hatfield and Jones to remain in custody.

According to court documents, Judge Averil Rothrock released Jones and Hatfield on house arrest.

Officials with the prosecuting attorney’s office say they found out that Jones and Hatfield cut off their GPS tracking bracelets, and a warrant was issued for their arrest on March 16.

Three days later, is when the deadly Tacoma pot shop robbery happened.

The pair allegedly robbed a West Seattle jewelry store on April 6 as well. Seattle police arrested Hatfield in connection to that crime.

