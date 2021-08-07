2nd suspect facing murder charge in SW Washington detective's death

An alleged getaway driver in the fatal shooting of Clark County sheriff’s detective Jeremy Brown is now facing charges of second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court records.

Abran Raya Leon’s brother, Guillermo Raya Leon, 26, is accused of shooting Brown on July 23 as Brown conducted surveillance in an unmarked vehicle at an east Vancouver apartment complex.

An arrest warrant was first issued for Abran Raya Leon, 28, on July 27 for rendering criminal assistance, The Columbian reported.

He has been in federal custody since the night of the shooting. He is currently at the Columbia County Jail in Oregon. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

An amended probable cause affidavit states that he was helping his wife, Misty Raya, traffic stolen firearms on the day of Brown’s shooting.

Raya, 35, is accused of breaking into a Hazel Dell storage unit in June and stealing dozens of guns along with 20,000 to 30,000 rounds of ammunition and the owner’s credit cards.

Her friend picked up the trio from a Target parking lot in Portland earlier in the afternoon and brought them to The Pointe Apartments, according to court records.

Abran Raya Leon told police the friend was messaging a potential buyer for the guns. He said he knew the guns were stolen and that his brother had one of the stolen guns at the time of the shooting, the affidavit states.

Court documents describe Guillermo Raya Leon as paranoid they were being followed by law enforcement throughout the day. At the apartment complex, he approached Brown’s unmarked SUV to confront him about watching them, the affidavit says.

Guillermo Raya Leon told police he asked Brown if he was looking for someone. He said the detective pulled out his gun and told him to get back. He said he stepped back, pulled out his gun, shot at Brown and ran away, according to court records.

He later told his brother that Brown shot at him first and that he returned fire, court records state.

Afterward, Abran Raya Leon drove the trio away from the apartment complex in a Toyota SUV and evaded pursuing police. The SUV was later found crashed and abandoned, according to the affidavit.

Police found and arrested Abran Raya Leon and his wife that night in a backyard. Officers also found the stolen revolver they believe Guillermo Raya Leon used to shoot Brown, court records say.

Guillermo Raya Leon stole a Toyota Prius from the house and fled, according to court records, and was arrested July 25 in Salem.

He is facing aggravated first-degree murder and possession of a stolen firearm charges in Brown’s death. He is due back in court next week, jail records show. Attempts to reach his lawyer have not been successful.

Raya pleaded not guilty Wednesday at her arraignment to charges of burglary, identity theft and 32 counts of firearm theft.

