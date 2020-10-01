2nd round of stimulus checks would be in relief bill: Mnuchin

article

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Republicans and Democrats have agreed to include another round of direct payments to American households in a potential coronavirus relief package.

Mnuchin told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs in an interview on Wednesday that the package would include a second round of economic impact payments “similar” to the ones distributed under the CARES Act.

That means, if you qualified for a check the first time, you would likely be up for a second payment.

The first round of payments were valued at $1,200 per adult for those with adjusted gross incomes of up to $75,000. The threshold for married couples was $150,000 – they were eligible for $2,400 and $500 per dependent.

WHO MIGHT BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE ANOTHER CORONAVIRUS RELIEF PAYMENT?

The benefit phased out entirely for those earning more than $99,000, or $146,500 for heads of household with one child and $198,000 for joint filers without children.

Democratic leadership in the House postponed a vote on a $2.2 trillion relief package on Wednesday. Mnuchin said Republicans were not prepared to approve a package with a price tag that high.

He noted that President Trump instructed Republicans to come up from their original negotiating point of $1 trillion– and suggested that the number being discussed is somewhere in the “neighborhood” of $1.5 trillion.

TRUMP SAYS SECOND STIMULUS CHECKS COULD BE 'WAY HIGHER' THAN $1,200

Democrats had originally proposed a $3 trillion bill.

Mnuchin was expected to have discussions with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, on Wednesday night, but said he did not expect any meaningful progress to be made until Thursday.

