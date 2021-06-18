29-year-old man dies after recovery efforts on Lake Tapps

A man has died after rescue crews recovered his body from Lake Tapps Friday evening.

Marine Services Unit and the Pierce County Metro Dive Team responded to a possible drowning around 3 p.m. at Lake Tapps in Pierce County.

He was reportedly last seen near North Lake Tapps Park. Rescue crews recovered the man from the water and immediately transported him to a local hospital.

"The dive team got him out of the water as quickly as possible – and East Pierce Fire was on scene and they got to working on him and transported him to the area hospital right away," said Deputy Jeff Papen with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

The identity of the victim is unknown.

PCSO warns people to safely enjoy the water while it's much warmer out this weekend, but to wear a life jacket as water temps will still be cool.

